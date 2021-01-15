Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $33.32. 13,553,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 7,449,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luminar Technologies stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.