Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $10.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $327.50 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,969,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 44,045 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 28.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.