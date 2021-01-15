LUXCoin (LUX) Price Reaches $0.0980

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 87.1% against the dollar. LUXCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $6,814.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,696.99 or 0.99919082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00019847 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.63 or 0.00339891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.14 or 0.00540018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00151890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002072 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000700 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,527,265 coins and its circulating supply is 10,520,032 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

