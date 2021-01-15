Macquarie Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $460.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target upped by Macquarie from $275.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.54.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $418.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $423.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -363.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,545,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after buying an additional 333,487 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.