Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGLN. Stephens lowered shares of Magellan Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.75.

MGLN stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 7,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $658,191.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,086.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,005 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at $5,513,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Magellan Health by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 21,436.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

