Maincoin Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Maincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $763,761.13 and approximately $10,394.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maincoin

MNC is a coin. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

