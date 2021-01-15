Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEQ shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$719.76 million and a P/E ratio of 10.32.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The business had revenue of C$38.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.2600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

