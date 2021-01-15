MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

