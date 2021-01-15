Maker (MKR) Price Tops $1,471.10 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Maker token can now be purchased for $1,471.10 or 0.04137687 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $283.58 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maker has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00429526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,968 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

