Malibu Boats (MBUU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/13/2021 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

1/12/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/6/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $75.00.

1/4/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.09. 3,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 47.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 15.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

