Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 148.20 ($1.94).

Shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) stock opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Man Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 164 ($2.14).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

