MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 7.1%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s share price was down 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 3,696,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,291,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several research firms recently commented on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The company has a market cap of $730.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 40.0% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MannKind by 412.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

