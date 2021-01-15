Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 9651643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.14. The company has a market cap of C$46.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

In other Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

