Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Mizuho currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE MRO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,830,297. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.