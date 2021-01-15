Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 12%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price dropped 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 68,292,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 77,229,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,500 shares of company stock worth $13,082,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Marathon Patent Group worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

