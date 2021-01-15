Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,500 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 404,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $579,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,009. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58.

