Marquette Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $72.19.

