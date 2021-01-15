Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.38. 37,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,966. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.