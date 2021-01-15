Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,257,000.

BIV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. 8,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,186. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

