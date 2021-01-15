Marquette Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 128.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,679 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 37,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,579. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.81.

