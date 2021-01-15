Marquette Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

AMCR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,404. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

