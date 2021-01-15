Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Masco by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after acquiring an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Masco by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after acquiring an additional 877,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after acquiring an additional 291,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

