Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $415.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $315.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2023 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

Shares of MA stock opened at $326.93 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.78. The company has a market cap of $325.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

