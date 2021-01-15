Maverick Chain (MVC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $106.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 43% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $477,260.14 and $106.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 55.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00038242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00111395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00063870 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00241662 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00057932 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

