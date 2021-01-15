Maxim Group Increases Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target to $155.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $134.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $777,194.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 247.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 126,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 98.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 56,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,953,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.