Mcashchain (MCASH) Price Hits $0.0018

Mcashchain (CURRENCY:MCASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Mcashchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mcashchain has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,044.00 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mcashchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00109228 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00065328 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00239437 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00057881 BTC.

Mcashchain Profile

Mcashchain’s total supply is 936,762,678 coins and its circulating supply is 601,685,587 coins. The Reddit community for Mcashchain is https://reddit.com/