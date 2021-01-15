Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Short Interest Update

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVRBF remained flat at $$1.34 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Medivir AB has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

