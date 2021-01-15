Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $159.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio."

Separately, Truist upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,972. Medpace has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average is $121.53. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Medpace by 67.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

