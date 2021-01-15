MEET.ONE Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $302,365.05 and approximately $46,505.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00112384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00251854 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059472 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

