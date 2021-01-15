MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised MEG Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.53.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 91,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,592. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

