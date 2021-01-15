Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,900 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 903,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock remained flat at $$2.48 during trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,143. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

