MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.78

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $124.78 and traded as high as $147.05. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) shares last traded at $147.05, with a volume of 374,397 shares.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €137.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €124.78.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.