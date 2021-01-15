Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) traded down 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.70. 649,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,243,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

