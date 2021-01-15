Mercury Systems, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mercury Systems in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Mercury Systems by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,388.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $968,841. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

