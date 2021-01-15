Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.30. 829,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 516,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $899,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $1,162,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

