MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

MRPRF remained flat at $$9.26 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.