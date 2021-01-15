MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Update

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $$9.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.