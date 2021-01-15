Metadium Market Cap Tops $11.15 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Metadium token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Metadium has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $149,874.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00452785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.74 or 0.04063230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars.

