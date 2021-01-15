Metal (MTL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.32 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Metal has a market cap of $27.70 million and $27.32 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00452880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.71 or 0.04116883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012873 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016287 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.