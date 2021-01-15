MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $57.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MET. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. MetLife has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in MetLife by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 172,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,584,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

