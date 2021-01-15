Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $846.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $846.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $47,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,204.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,250.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,154.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,020.68.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

