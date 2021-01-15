Michael H. Carrel Sells 25,000 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,257,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,953,000 after acquiring an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

