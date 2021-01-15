Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) & TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Critical Review

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Micron Solutions and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.26%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micron Solutions and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.64 -$2.14 million N/A N/A TransMedics Group $23.60 million 22.37 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -8.24

Micron Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMedics Group.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 2.26% 19.35% 4.88% TransMedics Group -143.93% -49.98% -29.13%

Volatility & Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion apparatus, optimization, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

