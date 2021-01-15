Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO Sells $169,949.76 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAA opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

