Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $30.50. Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 478,196 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15. The firm has a market cap of £20.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

