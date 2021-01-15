Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) PT Lowered to $70.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIME. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Shares of MIME traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,757,900. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after buying an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,488,000 after purchasing an additional 61,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,662,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,166,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

