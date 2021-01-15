Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) Trading 20% Higher

Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 219,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 95,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29.

About Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. It holds interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

