Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Up 104.3% in December

Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,525,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,685. Mitesco has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco Inc focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco Inc in April 2020.

