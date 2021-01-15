Mizuho Begins Coverage on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,005,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

