Mizuho Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHKP. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.90.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.